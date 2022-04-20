Kremlin Says Exclusion of Russian Athletes From Wimbledon Is 'Unacceptable'

Kremlin Says , Exclusion of Russian Athletes , From Wimbledon Is 'Unacceptable'.

Kremlin Says , Exclusion of Russian Athletes , From Wimbledon Is 'Unacceptable'.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) announced on April 20 that it would ban both Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon 2022.

Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, , AELTC Statement, via CNN.

... it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible, AELTC Statement, via CNN.

In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, , AELTC Statement, via CNN.

... it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships, AELTC Statement, via CNN.

It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022, AELTC Statement, via CNN.

Dmitry Petrov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, responded to the announcement.

Making athletes victims of some kind of political prejudices, intrigues, hostile actions towards our country, is unacceptable.

One can only express regret here, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Spokesman, via CNN.

Considering that Russia is after all a very strong tennis country, our tennis players are in the top lines of the world ranking, the competition itself will suffer from their removal, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Spokesman, via CNN.

I would like to wish the guys to do everything in order not to lose shape and not lose their world tennis class, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin Spokesman, via CNN.

The Association for Tennis Professionals (ATP) condemned the decision.

We believe that today's unilateral decision [...] is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game, ATP Statement, via CNN.

Three players from Ukraine — Lesia Tsurenko, Elina Monfils and Marta Kostyuk — spoke out against the silence of some Russian and Belarusian players concerning Ukraine.

The very silence of those who choose to remain that way right now is unbearable as it leads to the continuation of murder in our homeland, Ukrainian Tennis Players, Statement, via CNN