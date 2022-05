Angelyne

Angelyne Trailer - Mini series - Plot Synopsis: ANGELYNE, Peacock's limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum.

Directed by Lucy Tcherniak, Matt Spicer (various episodes) starring Emmy Rossum, Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Lukas Gage, Charlie Rowe, Jefferson Hall, Michael Angarano, Hamish Linklater release date May 19, 2022 (on Peacock)