Roar - First Look - Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Issa Rae

Roar - First Look - Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Issa Rae, and more star in Roar, a new anthology series featuring eight modern day feminist fables.

Get an exclusive first look at the series, streaming now on Apple TV Based on the book by best-selling author Cecelia Ahern and led by a star-studded cast of female talent in front of and behind the camera, Roar explores female experiences that many women have but rarely talk about.

Through these 8 stories, each episode uses magical realism and delivers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today.

Roar stars Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.