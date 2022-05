PM says too much 'focus' has been placed on Partygate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson argues there is a "limit" to the amount of focus politics can place on a subject, and "frankly" that limit has been reached on Partygate.

Despite this, he says that he wants "all the facts" released and he wants the investigation completed.

Report by Edwardst.

