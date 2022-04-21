Listen: Chilling 999 cover-up call made by mother hours after brutal killing of five-year-old Logan Mwangi

This is the phone call made by the mother of five-year-old Logan Mwangi to police just hours after her son was murdered and dumped in a river.Angharad Williamson, her partner John Cole, and a child aged 14, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of murdering Logan, whose dead body was discovered in the River Ogmore in Bridgend just yards from her home.Cole and the youth carried Logan's body from Williamson's home at 5 Lower Llansantffraid, Sarn, in the early hours of July 31, 2021, in horrifying footage caught on a neighbour's CCTV camera.As part of an elaborate cover-up, a hysterical Williamson called the police begging and pleading the operator to bring her son home safely.