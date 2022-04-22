Bill Murray Reportedly Accused of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ on Movie Set

Deadline reports that production of the film Murray has been working on, 'Being Mortal,' .

Has been suspended following a complaint of "inappropriate behavior" made against the actor.

A letter was reportedly sent to cast and crew making them aware of the situation.

We were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it.

After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time, Letter sent to 'Being Mortal' cast and crew, as reported by Deadline.

Sources say others involved in the film, Aziz Ansari, Youree Henley and Seth Rogen, were not named in the complaint.

The investigation remains active.

The movie is an adaptation of 'Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End' by surgeon Atul Gawande.

The film marks Ansari's directorial debut.

It was originally intended to have a 2023 release, but it remains to be seen if things will move forward as planned.

