Piers Morgans says Nigel Farage sabotaged his Trump interview

Appearing on Time Radio, Piers Morgan revealed that Nigel Farage sent Donald Trump a dossier containing things that he'd said about the former US President ahead his much-publicised interview on TalkTV.
Credit: @TimesRadio
Appearing on Time Radio, Piers Morgan revealed that Nigel Farage sent Donald Trump a dossier containing things that he'd said about the former US President ahead his much-publicised interview on TalkTV.
Credit: @TimesRadio
The former Good Morning Britain host took aim at the ex-UKIP leader on his new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.