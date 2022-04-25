Fans Show Support Following Cristiano Ronaldo's Child Passing

Liverpool and Manchester United fans put on a public display of support for soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo at an April 19 match, just days after his newborn son passed away during childbirth.

