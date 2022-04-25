Army Parachuters Cause U.S. Capitol Evacuation

A group of Army service members parachuted into Nationals Park ahead of the team’s game on Wednesday as part of a tribute to the armed services.

The only problem?

No one notified the nearby U.S. Capitol, leading the building to be evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the FAA in a statement, calling the ‘apparent failure to notify Capitol Police of the preplanned flyover...outrageous and inexcusable.’ ‘The unnecessary panic caused by this apparent negligence was particularly harmful for members, staff and institutional workers still grappling with the trauma of the attack on their workplace on Jan.

6,’ Pelosi continued.

» Sign up for our newsletter KnowThis to get the biggest stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox: https://go.nowth.is/knowthis_youtube » Subscribe to NowThis: http://go.nowth.is/News_Subscribe For more U.S. news & politics, subscribe to NowThis News.

#Capitol #CapitolEvacuation #MLB #Politics #News #NowThis