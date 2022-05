How to install a lift kit on a 2022 Tacoma eps 4. We install a old man emu 3" lift kit Part 1 of 2

In this video we are installing a Old Man Emu Heavy duty front end 3" lift kit.

Complete with new top hats, upper control arms. A harder installation you can do from home in about 2 to 3 hours with a few simple tools.

But wait till the end for an update on this and Bloopers after each video.

Make sure you hit subscribe to see part two on the rear of the truck next.