Keir Starmer attacks Boris Johnson over tax rise at PMQs

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer asks the prime minister whether he thinks raising taxes is making things "better or worse for working people".

In response Boris Johnson insists his government has "cut taxes for working people" and attacks Sir Keir saying "how pitiful that the party of Bevan should now be opposed to that investment in the NHS".

Report by Blairm.

