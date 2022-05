Law and Order Organized Crime S02E20 Lost One

Law and Order Organized Crime 2x20 "Lost One" Season 2 Episode 20 Promo Trailer HD - When a 9-year-old girl is kidnapped in connection with the Brotherhood, Stabler and the task force must work together with Benson and the SVU to track down the culprits before it’s too late.

- Starring: Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor