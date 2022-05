Gujarat: Heroinworth Rs 450 crore recovered from Pipavav port | OneIndia News

Heroinworth Rs 450 crore recovered from Pipavav port in Gujarat; India's power demand touches an all time high; Actor Yash refuses multi-crore endorsement deal for paan masala ; Fighter pilot 'Ghost of Kyiv' killed in Ukraine war; Internet blocked after clashes in Patiala in Punjab #DrugsSeized #PipavavPort #DrugHaulInGujarat