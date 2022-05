Another woman accuses Malayalam actor Vijay Babu of sexual-misconduct | #MeToo | Oneindia News

Another woman came forward alleging harassment against Vijay Babu; Today, IMD said that the Northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years; ED seized Xiaomi's ₹ 5,551 crore assets over forex violations; N V Ramana said that the Constitution provides separation of power among the three pillars of the state, and one should be mindful of the 'Lakshman Rekha' while discharging their duty.

