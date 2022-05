Firestarter on Peacock with Zac Efron | Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the Peacock horror movie Firestarter, based on the Stephen King novel.

It stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Kurtwood Smith, John Beasley, Michael Greyeyes and Gloria Reuben.

Firestarter Release Date: May 13, 2022 on Peacock