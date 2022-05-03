The First Lady S01E04 Cracked Pot

The First Lady 1x04 Cracked Pot - Next on Season 1 Episode 4 - Promo Trailer HD - Franklin’s marital indiscretions push Eleanor to socialize with more politically active women.

A stubborn shoulder injury begins Betty’s troubled history with pain medication.

Michelle vows to hold Chicago’s inadequate healthcare system to task.

Starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

THE FIRST LADY is a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.

In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies.

This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women, tracing their journeys to Washington through interweaving storylines with an enlightening intimacy, with season one focusing on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.