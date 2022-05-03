Rahul Gandhi’s video of partying in a nightclub goes viral, Watch |Oneindia News

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media in which he is seen partying at a nightclub.
The video is being used by BJP to target the Congress party.
#RahulGandhi #Party #Viralvideo
A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media in which he is seen partying at a nightclub.
The video is being used by BJP to target the Congress party.
#RahulGandhi #Party #Viralvideo
A row has erupted over an undated video doing the rounds on Twitter which shows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi partying at a..