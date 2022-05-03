The Kardashians win their defamation lawsuit against Blac Chyna

The Kardashian family has won their defamation lawsuit against Blac Chyna and the model will not receive any damages from the billion dollar family.
The Kardashian family has won their defamation lawsuit against Blac Chyna and the model will not receive any damages from the billion dollar family.
Reality star Blac Chyna has lost the $108 million (£77 million) lawsuit she brought against the Kardashians - with the judge..
The model sued the family for allegedly having a part in the cancelation of her reality show.