Starmer: How out of ideas and touch can this PM be?

Sir Keir Starmer asks just how "out of touch" and "ideas" Prime Minister Boris Johnson is after he responded to a story of a pensioner called Elsie riding the bus to stay warm by saying he introduced the freedom pass.

Starmer suggests the PM was saying Elsie should be "grateful" for having a bus pass and if there was ever a reason to not vote for the Conservatives "Elsie is the reason".

Report by Edwardst.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn