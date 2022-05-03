Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen on Sam Raimi joining Doctor Strange

Fans of Sam Raimi will find plenty of traces of the horror maestro's genre past in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, according to stars Benedict Wong and Elizabeth Olsen.

The Evil Dead filmmaker took the helm of the Doctor Strange sequel after Scott Derrickson, who directed the first Strange movie in 2016, stepped aside.

Benedict Wong, whose namesake character Wong is now firmly established as the Sorcerer Supreme, told Yahoo Entertainment UK that Raimi brought his unique love of the grotesque to set.

