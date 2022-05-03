Chicago Bears LIVE: Post-NFL Draft Speical - Justin Fields, Mel Kiper Draft Grades, Q&A

Chicago Bears Now is LIVE with Chat Sports host Harrison Graham has post-NFL Draft rumors & news for the Bears.

Another wave of NFL Free Agency has begun as teams have started to sign notable free agents with guys like Tyrann Mathieu and Trai Turner getting picked up.

The Chicago Bears still have needs at OL and WR and Bears fans are eager to see if Ryan Poles will add more talent this offseason.

The Eagles are reportedly set to release Nate Herbig.

Herbig is a 2019 UDFA that has started 17 games over the past 2 seasons for Philadelphia and has played well when called upon.

Could Chicago place a claim on Herbig and have him start at right guard?

The Bears drafted 4 offensive linemen on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, but it’s unclear if any of them could start as rookies.