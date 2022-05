Rwanda deportations are 'humane and compassionate', says PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the government's decision to deport migrants to Rwanda is "humane, compassionate and sensible" thing to do.

He admits it does not come without legal challenges which saw the initial timeline to implement the policy pushed back.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn