PM helps load luggage at Southampton Airport

Boris Johnson has put in the work on a visit to Southampton Airport where he helped load luggage on a conveyor belt.

The prime minister made a visit to Eastleigh on a last-minute bid to win voters ahead of the local elections on Thursday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn