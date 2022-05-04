Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Twin in Thom Browne Skirts at the Met Gala

Kardashian’s stylist dishes on why their looks appear so similar.Director: Max BartickDP: Frank ApollonioEditor: Louis LalireProducer: Gabrielle ReichProducer, On-Set: Amanda VeitiaAssistant Camera: Renee NabingerAudio: Pat O'LearyAssociate Producer: Kristen EngelsonProduction Assistant: Nicholas Clark-SpearFilmed on Location: The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central ParkAssistant Editors:Justin Symonds, JC Scruggs, Andy Morell, Billy Ward & Cory StevensPost Production Coordinator: Andrea FarrPost-Production Supervisor: Marco GlinbizziProduction Coordinator: Jane DiBartoloProduction Manager: Kit FogartyProduction Manager: Victor Cifrè IIEntertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio KletnoyShowrunner: Felicia KelleyDirector of Content Production, Vogue: Rahel GebreyesExecutive Producer: Ruhiya NuruddinManager, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra GurvitchSenior Director, Creative Development: Alice ParkSenior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda GittlesonVP, Digital Video Programming and Development, Vogue: Joe Pickard