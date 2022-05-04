Post Malone Excitedly Announces He's Going To Be a Father

CNN reports Post Malone is going to be a dad.

The Grammy-nominated rapper shared a statement with 'TMZ.'

I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, Post Malone, in a statement to 'TMZ,' as reported by CNN.

I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, Post Malone, in a statement to 'TMZ,' as reported by CNN.

... and for since I could remember I was sad.

... and for since I could remember I was sad.

Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day.

Post Malone found fame with his debut single, "White Iverson," released in 2015.

Malone's fourth studio record, 'Twelve Carat Toothache,' is set to be released on June 3.

It is the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2019 record, 'Hollywood's Bleeding,' which hit the 'Billboard' album chart at number one.

Malone says his new record is meant to speak "more to how I’m feeling at the moment,".

"...the ups and downs and the disarray and the bipolar aspect of being an artist in the mainstream.".

