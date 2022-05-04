Ariana DeBose Set to Host 75th Tony Awards | Billboard News

Newly crowned Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is returning to the awards stage.
The ‘West Side Story’ star has been tapped to host the 75th annual Tony Awards, set to take place June 12 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
