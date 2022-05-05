Pistol Trailer (2022)

Pistol Trailer (2022) - Plot Synopsis: FX's PISTOL is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution, available exclusively on Hulu.

The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols -- and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols' founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones.

Jones' hilarious, emotional, and at times heartbreaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic, and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.

Based on Jones' memoir "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol," this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with "no future," who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.

Directed by Danny Boyle starring Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Christian Lees, Daniel Clace, Dylan Llewellyn, Sydney Chandler, Emma Appleton, Maisie Williams, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Talulah Riley release date May 31, 2022 (on FX on Hulu)