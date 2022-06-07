GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Season 1

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S CABINET OF CURIOSITIES Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The maestro of horror, Guillermo Del Toro, presents 8 blood-curdling tales of horror.

This anthology of sinister stories is told by some of today's most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more.

Directed by Jennifer Kent, David Prior, Guillermo Navarro, Keith Thomas, Panos Cosmatos, Catherine Hardwicke, Vincenzo Natali, Ana Lily Amirpour (various episodes) starring Andrew Lincoln, Kate Micucci, Essie Davis, F.

Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Tim Blake Nelson, Sofia Boutella, Peter Weller, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, Rupert Grint, David Hewlett, Eric Andre, Charlyne Yi, Ismael Cruz Cordova (various episodes) release date Coming Soon, 2022 (on Netflix)