US Could See More Extremist Violence in Lead up to Midterms, DHS Warns

A bulletin outlining the possible threats to safety in the U.S. was released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on June 7.

In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic ... , DHS Statement, via AP.

... as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets, DHS Statement, via AP.

According to the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin, these threats include the upcoming midterm elections.

... a possible Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v.

Wade.

... and increased migration at the U.S. Southern border.

The bulletin states that the U.S. was already at a “heightened threat environment.”.

Threats from overseas are mentioned in the bulletin.

But domestic violence is its main focus, including threats to democratic institutions.

Election workers and candidates are also likely targets.

The bulletin points participants of radical online forums have called for copy-cat strikes of the recent shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo.

The alert highlights the fact that society is becoming more violent every single day, Brian Harrell, Former DHS Assistant Secretary, via AP.

Would-be criminals and domestic terrorists will always use the path of least resistance, , Brian Harrell, Former DHS Assistant Secretary, via AP.

... and often times soft targets and crowded places are picked for this violence, Brian Harrell, Former DHS Assistant Secretary, via AP.

The bulletin expires in November