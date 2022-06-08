Adam Woodyatt on being Ian Beale, motorhome living and his new life as a Chef

Soap royalty Adam Woodyatt joins Kate to chat all things CarFest, separating himself from the character of Ian Beale after several decades on Eastenders, and his new life as a nomadic chef, living out of a motorhome.

