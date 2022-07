Libs Call On Hollywood for Gun Control Push | Laughing At Americans Over Their Inflation | Ep 411

Joe Biden and the Democrats are bringing in Hollywood to help their push for gun control.

Matthew McConaughey took the podium at the White House to do just that.

Plus, the Democrats continue to laugh at Americans as they try and transition the country, Burger King's big fail, Taco Bell's new model and an armed Democrat tried to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.