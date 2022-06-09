The Terminal List

The Terminal List New Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, THE TERMINAL LIST follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Ellen Kuras (various episodes) starring Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, Alexis Louder release date July 1, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)