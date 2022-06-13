Tractor-driving PM ploughs on with Cornish farm visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a farm in Cornwall, where he drives a tractor and chops vegetables, as he comes under pressure from the co-founder of Leon Henry Dimbelby to implement a new salt and sugar tax to encourage Brits to eat healthier.

Boris Johnson also faces questions over the Northern Ireland protocol as the government prepares to publish new legislation to change the terms of the agreement in a bid to reduce checks on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Report by Brooksl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn