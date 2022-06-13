Google To Pay $118 Million in Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

'Bloomberg' reports that the tech giant will settle the class-action lawsuit involving about 15,500 women.

As part of the settlement, Google must also have its hiring practices and pay equity examined by an independent labor economist.

The lawsuit was filed by three women in 2017 who cited a wage gap within the company of about $17,000.

They also alleged Google doesn't provide women with the same career advancement opportunities.

Resulting in less pay and bonuses than male employees.

The suit attained class-action status in 2021.

As a woman who’s spent her entire career in the tech industry, I’m optimistic that the actions Google has agreed to take as part of this settlement will ensure more equity for women, Holly Pease, a plaintiff in the case, via statement, as reported by The Verge.

Google, since its founding, has led the tech industry.

They also have an opportunity to lead the charge to ensure inclusion and equity for women in tech, Holly Pease, a plaintiff in the case, via statement, as reported by The Verge.

The Verge reports that the settlement terms must first be approved by a judge on June 21