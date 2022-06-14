This Is AWFUL

The stock market saw new lows today in chaotic fashion as the market quickly began to reprice the odds of a 75bps hike.

Today was absolutely crazy in the sense that almost every indicator from interest rates, to fed futures & the dollar all were signaling red.

The key about today though was the Fed futures and the real chance that Powell might have to do a triple hike by Wednesday.

This puts Jerome Powell in a tough situation where he might have to break historical precedent or upset the market which could cause more yields surging and dollar strength.

Simply put, today was awful and Jerome Powell looks to be in a lose-lose situation by Wednesday that will have big effects on global markets.

After this brief market recap and what to watch, I go over my portfolio and stocks I bought today to hedge this volatility.

I rolled over a lot of NASDAQ & Oil futures to the downside and then made a play on SHY stock to take advantage of the rate hike odds jumping.

The key to all the trades though is understanding we still have till next week and a big expiration before we see anything ultra crazy happen.

We are still in the middle of volatility though and maybe the biggest we have seen this year.

EITHER WAY ITS GOING TO BE EXCITING, SO I HOPE YOU ARE READY!

