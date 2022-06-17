F1 Canadian Grand Prix 2022 – Return to Gilles’ backyard

Just one week on from the race in Azerbaijan, the Formula 1 World Championship is back on track for the Canadian Grand Prix, which returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019.

As usual, the race is run on a track made up of the perimeter roads on the manmade island of Notre-Dame, in the Saint Lawrence river estuary.

It is a semi-permanent facility named in honour of the great Gilles Villeneuve and the track is both attractive and strange in many ways.

It features long straights interrupted by a series of chicanes and slow corners.

The right set-up therefore involves finding a good compromise that delivers stability under braking and excellent traction, without ignoring what is an important detail at this track, namely the need to able to ride the kerbs.