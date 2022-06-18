PM: ‘Critical’ to go to Ukraine in face of war ‘fatigue’

Borish Johnson says his last-minute visit to Kyiv on Friday was “critical” in showing support for Ukraine as “fatigue” with the ongoing war with Russia spreads.

The Prime Minister remains confident that Ukraine “will win” against Russia and has assured them that the UK is “with them for the long haul”.

This comes as Johnson faces accusation of contempt for the north by some Tory MPs after pulling out of a conference in Doncaster at the last minute to visit Zelensky in Kyiv.

Report by Nelsonr.

