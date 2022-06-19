Fathers Day - For I Am The Patriarch

Today we honor and recognize Dads, and the Biblical foundation of fatherhood and manliness.

In a message entitled “I am the Patriarch!” Pastor Tim breaks down a list of manly examples we are taught from the life of Jesus.

We learn from scripture that while on earth, Jesus was…1) Strong and Forceful, 2) Gentle, 3) Compassionate, 4) Sacrificial, 5) Loving, 6) Forgiving, 7) Committed, 8) Prayerful, 9) Patient, and 10) Meek.

We hope this message encourages you to appreciate the men who live out this Biblical example of patriarchal masculinity!

Happy Father’s Day Dads!