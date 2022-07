Beautiful Fishs In Aquarium

Bull sharks are the top predators in the waters around Fiji as long as the tiger sharks are not present.

Enormous and beefy animals, they are solid muscle and teeth.

Sleek and graceful, they are a commanding presence in the water.

Although sharks rarely attack humans, they are animals to be respected and admired from a distance.

Yet, this guide is comfortable taking hold of this shark's fin like he is giving her a friendly handshake.