Putin PREPARES for war with NATO, gets DDOSed; Assange extradition APPROVED; Walmart PULLS MyPillow

Also in the news, EU APPROVES Ukraine, Moldova candidates to join bloc; Russia PREPARES for WW3 with NATO, GETS HACKED; UK APPROVES Julian Assange extradition to US: Home Security Priti Patel; Walmart PULLS MyPillow from Stores, ALLEGES 'low ratings', REPLACES WITH CHINESE pillows; Democrats TARGET blacks with gun control laws, CITIZENS PROTECT themselves; Pro-Abortion terrorist ATTACK pregnancy centers, FBI INVESTIGATES; Biden FINALLY PUSHES China, nations to REDUCE greenhouse gas emissions; Biden HOSTS GLobal Climate Talks as GAS PRICES SOAR; and more RSS indie news and political commentary.