Assam floods: 4 kids among 12 killed in last 24 hours, death toll rises over 100 |Oneindia News*News

12 more people, including four children, were killed in the last 24 hours in Assam floods; Shiv Sena today said it will consider quitting alliance with the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP if the rebels come back in ‘24 hours’; Mumbai recorded 2,479 new Covid-19 cases; Polling is underway for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats across five states and one Union Territory.

#Assam #AssamFloods #AssamRains