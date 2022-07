Workman's lucky escape after installing fence post on gas line

A work in Alfreton, Derbyshire, had a lucky escape after causing an explosion when a gas pipe blew up underneath him.The workman, believed to be a fencing contractor, appeared to be installing fencing in Wessington near Alfreton, Derbyshire, on 21 June when he staggered away unharmed after a blast which blew him into the air.

(Reach)