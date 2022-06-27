Louisiana Judge Temporarily Blocks Abortion Ban Following SCOTUS Ruling

Reuters reports that on June 27, Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso temporarily blocked the GOP-led state from enforcing abortion ban laws.

Louisiana's laws banning abortion were set to go into effect following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v.

Wade.

Judge Giarrusso issued the temporary restraining order after one of the state's three abortion clinics, Hope Medical Group for Women, sued.

The clinic argues that the state's trigger law bans "lack constitutionally required safeguards to prevent arbitrary enforcement" and violate due process rights granted by the state's constitution.

The clinic also contends that the vagueness surrounding the trigger bans has led to conflicting statements at local and state levels.

A hearing has been scheduled for July 8.

Reuters reports clinics in other states have taken similar measures.

On June 25, Planned Parenthood sued over Utah's trigger ban.

And abortion rights advocates in Ohio intend to challenge an abortion ban that took effect in the state on June 24.