The first ever BMW M3 Touring Exterior Design

BMW M GmbH is adding a new body variant to its line-up of high-performance models in the premium midsize class.

The first-ever BMW M3 Touring combines authentic motor sport feeling with a very distinct character and a broader spread of practical qualities.

Its powertrain technology is focused wholly on delivering beguiling performance and brings together the 375 kW/510 hp version of the six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The latest addition to the range is therefore available exclusively in BMW M3 Competition Touring with M xDrive form.

The variable-use interior of the first BMW M3 Touring gives it a distinctive character profile, providing fresh scope for experiencing M-typical performance in everyday use.

The new BMW iDrive including BMW Curved Display brings cutting-edge control/operation and connectivity tech to the cabin.