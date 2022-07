Vidyut Jammwal Talk's About Star's & Their Behaviour | Working With Katrina | Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2

Exclusive: Bollywood Star's Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, And Director Faruk Kabir In A Fun Conversation With Bollywood Now Talk About Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 ,Struggle's In Bollywood & More.