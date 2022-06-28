Chicago Bears News, Rumors, NFL Offseason, Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Cut Candidates | LIVE

Chicago Bears Now is LIVE with more Bears news & rumors as host Harrison Graham gets you caught up on the latest Bears headlines during the 2022 NFL Offseason.
Harrison hits the following stories & segments on today’s show:
Chicago Bears Now is LIVE with more Bears news & rumors as host Harrison Graham gets you caught up on the latest Bears headlines during the 2022 NFL Offseason.
Harrison hits the following stories & segments on today’s show:
Chicago Bears Now host Harrison Graham is BACK from his vacation in Italy just in time for this week’s Bears Now LIVE show. The..