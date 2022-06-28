Chicago Bears News, Rumors, NFL Offseason, Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Cut Candidates | LIVE
Chicago Bears Now is LIVE with more Bears news &amp; rumors as host Harrison Graham gets you caught up on the latest Bears headlines during the 2022 NFL Offseason.

Harrison hits the following stories &amp; segments on today’s show: