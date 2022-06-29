Espada 400 GT - the legendary V12 Lamborghini

In 2022 Lamborghini is celebrating the V12: the legendary 12-cylinder engine that has powered its most iconic cars for almost 60 years.

They include the Espada 400 GT, which was the first four-seat vehicle by Lamborghini and was its biggest selling model for years.

Encapsulating an exceptional approach to technical innovation, thanks to the front-mounted 4-liter Lamborghini V12 engine it was always an extremely fast grand tourer despite the step up in size.

The “pure” V12 combustion engine in its final form will go out of production before the end of 2022, when the last Aventador Ultimae is made.

From next year, the heir to the Aventador will be fitted with a new plug-in hybrid version of the V12 engine.