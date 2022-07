Dame Deborah James dies at the age of 40

Bowel cancer campaigner and podcaster Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40.

The presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her "tireless" work improving awareness of the disease.

Report by Blairm.

