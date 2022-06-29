Who is Lionel Messi?

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine football player who currently plays for Ligue 1 team, Paris Saint-Germain.

He was born in June 1987 in the city of Rosario, Argentina.

From an early age, Messi’s skills grabbed the attention of major football teams across Europe and at the age of 13, he moved to Spain to join FC Barcelona.

He made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2004 when he was just 17-years-old.

During his time with the team, he won an incredible 35 trophies, including 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies.

Many experts consider the Argentine to be the best football player of all time and that is perhaps best reflected by the fact that he has won the Ballon d'Or a record seven times, with the last one being awarded in 2021.

Aside from football, he has his own clothing line and opened his first retail outlet, the Messi Store, in 2019.

He also has a lifelong deal with Adidas.

