Thirteen Lives Movie

Thirteen Lives Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the true story of THIRTEEN LIVES, twelve boys and the coach of a Thai soccer team explore the Tham Luang cave when an unexpected rainstorm traps them in a chamber inside the mountain.

Entombed behind a maze of flooded cave tunnels, they face impossible odds.

A team of world-class divers navigate through miles of dangerous cave networks to discover that finding the boys is only the beginning.

Directed by Ron Howard starring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Sukollawat Kanarot, Thiraphat Sajakul, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Vithaya Pansringarm, Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Nophand Boonyai release date July 29, 2022 (in select theaters), August 5, 2022 (on Amazon Prime Video)